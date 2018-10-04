Welder pleads guilty to marijuana trafficking

A Claxton Bay man has appeared before a Siparia magistrate charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Ajala Donaldson, a 32-year-old welder, of Southern Main Road, pleaded guilty and was fined $15,000 when he appeared before magistrate Margaret Alert on Tuesday.

Donaldson was arrested on Monday, at about 12.30 pm, in South Oropouche, after police stopped and searched a grey Isuzu D-Max pick-up and found four brown packets of marijuana on the floor of the front passenger seat of the van.

The marijuana, which weighed 3.3 kilogrammes, has an estimated street value of $33,000.

Donaldson was charged by PC Dankhar Jimdar, of the Siparia CID.