Unidentified man shot dead in La Horquetta

An unidentified man who was shot in an exchange of gunfire with another man at Ray Apollon Avenue, Phase Four, La Horquetta, on Wednesday afternoon died of his injuries at the Arima hospital shortly after 5.29 pm.

Police heard gunfire around 5 pm and when they went to the scene they saw the victim bleeding from gunshot wounds.

The man, who appeared to be in his 20s, died about half an hour after being taken to hospital.