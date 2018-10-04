TTFA announces Iran friendly for November 15

THE NATIONAL men’s football team will be back on the road next month, as they are scheduled to oppose Iran in a friendly international on November 15.

This announcement was made at a media briefing at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva yesterday.

Wayne Cunningham, the team’s media officer, admitted that the cash-strapped TT Football Association (TTFA) were not able to host a team of Iran’s calibre – they are currently 33rd in the latest FIFA rankings and had a creditable showing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in France.

“It’s (basically) teams that can afford to host us,” said Cunningham.

Both teams met once before, in a friendly match in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 8, 2014, with Iran prevailing 2-0.

National men’s team coach Dennis Lawrence commented, “(This is) huge for us. If you look at the way that they performed in the World Cup, I thought they were very outstanding. They’re ranked 33 in the world, they’re not there by accident.

“It’s a very good, competitive test for us,” added the former TT central defender. “We’re stepping up the ladder. When you look at the jump from UAE (to) Thailand and (now) Iran, I think it’s the best test for us.

“They’re preparing for the Asia Cup and we’re preparing for the Gold Cup. It’s the right type of challenge for us at the right time.”