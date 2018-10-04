TT women lose again in World Volleyball champs

TT top scorer Sinead 'the Hammer' Jack pounds it home on Azerbiajan blocker Jana Kulan (no 10) at the FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championships at the Kobe Green Arena in Japan, yesterday.

TT lost their fourth straight match at the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championships at the Kobe Green Arena in Japan, yesterday.

In the tournament, TT previously lost to Russia, USA and Thailand in Pool C.

TT, making their debut at the Championships, matched Azerbaijan stride for stride in the first set and could have won the set, but Azerbaijan saved four set points to win the set 29-27. Azerbaijan grew in confidence as the match went on as they won the next two sets 25-16, 25-17 to seal the contest.

Sinead Jack led the way for TT scoring 18 points and Channon Thompson and Krystle Esdelle both contributed 14 points.

In other Pool C matches, Russia defeated South Korea in straight sets 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 and USA got past Thailand in five sets 25-17, 25-16, 23-25, 21-25, 15-11.

Today, TT will face South Korea, another team that have lost all four of their matches. Thailand will play Azerbaijan and Russia and USA will face off in the other Pool C match.

TT now have no chance of finishing in the top four in the six-team group. The top four teams will advance to the second phase of the tournament.