TT set to face Panama CONCACAF Women’s Championship kicks off today…

Kayla Taylor (left) during a recent match between TT and Guatemala.

TT’s women footballers will start their final round CONCACAF Women’s Championship campaign against Panama with a Group A match at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, North Carolina, United States at 5 pm today.

The TT team will be boosted by the arrival of three players ahead of the match today – prolific goalscorer Kayla Taylor and experienced duo Rhea Belgrave and Ayana Russell. All three players obtained their US visas yesterday and left for the US last night with team manager Jinelle James.

The rest of the squad trained on Tuesday and was expected to have a session at the match venue last evening.

TT, who are coached by Shawn Cooper and captained by midfielder Tasha St Louis, are the only Caribbean team to participate in every CONCACAF Women’s Championship. They finished second to Jamaica in the 2018 Caribbean final qualifying round.

Taylor was the top scorer in the 2018 Caribbean qualifiers with seven goals, followed by fellow striker Kennya “Ya Ya” Cordner with three.

Panama, coached by former international Amarelis De Merahe, finished second behind Costa Rica in Central American qualifying. They booked their spot in the final eight, overcoming a 2-1 deficit to register a 6-2 victory over El Salvador as Kenia Rangel connected for a second-half hat-trick. Karla Riley also scored three qualifying goals.

In the only meeting between the two countries at the 2002 CONCACAF Championship, Panama finished 4-2 winners with St Louis and Maylee Attin-Johnson on target.

Both teams also played two friendlies in Couva in March with Panama winning the first encounter 2-1 and the second match finishing 1-1.

The US and Mexico will meet in the second game of today’s doubleheader.