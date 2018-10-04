St James fare remains at $5

PASSENGERS going to St James need not dig any deeper into their pockets as drivers have agreed to absorb the rise in price of super gasoline in the recent budget.

Errol Alexander, president of the St James Taxi Driver Association, yesterday told Newsday his executive met earlier and agreed to not raise fares.

"There is no need to raise the fares as the public did not get a raise. This is our Christmas gift to the travelling public."

His association had agreed to absorb the cost of the gas increase and to keep fares at $5.

"We want the travelling public to know that no driver must take more than $5, from Hart Street in Port of Spain to St James.

"If anyone asks you for more than $5, ask them to see their tariff (that is, list of fares,)" Alexander advised. He said an off-route trip could cost $10.

Alexander said most of his members use "super", with fewer using diesel, or compressed naturl gas (CNG.)

While legal drivers will restrain their fares, Alexander said, "If people want to travel with PH cars (private cars operating as unlicensed taxis), then that is their risk."

He said every licensed taxi driver must possess a tariff bearing the association's stamp and the president's signature, to show passengers. "If they don't have that, the fine is $300."

Alexander urged the police to check that drivers possess a copy of the tariff. Otherwise he said the PH drivers are a bugbear to licensed drivers, and he hoped the police and traffic wardens would curb the former especially at Independence Square where they steal passengers before they can reach Knox Street. He reckoned that the $55 per day he would usually spend to top up his tank each day to facilitate his trips would now rise to $70 or $80 per day. Usually $280 or $300 can be earned in fares from such a tank of gasoline, he said.

Regarding CNG, he said "one or two" association members had converted by installing CNG tanks. A driver can work a whole day on a $12 tank of CNG gas, Alexander said. "But some drivers don't want to use CNG because they don't want a CNG tank in their car-trunk."If you are regularly getting airport jobs, you need room in your trunk for all the luggage, so you don't want a CNG tank in your trunk." Regarding safety, Alexander hoped the police could install CCTV cameras to monitor the association's stand, at the southern edge of Woodford Square.

Alexander referred to a note on the tariff sheet that stated the association's last hike, to the present fare of $5, took place on April 7, 2008.