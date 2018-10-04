Smiling Nishal back home

Nishal Sankat

Nishal Sankat is now back home in the safe custody of his parents who met him at the Piarco International Airport last night, after being interviewed by local law enforcement officers.

His relieved father, Professor Clement Sankat, in a brief telephone interview today said, "My son is tired, I do not wish to comment any further, but I will issue a press release in due course."

Pressed further by Newsday about his son’s state of mind after his ordeal, a calm and subdued sounding Sankat said he did not wish to comment.

A smiling Sankat, 22, accompanied by two US police officers was flown from Florida to Piarco on Caribbean Airlines BW481.

His flight arrived at Piarco around 10.20 pm and Sankat who was not handcuffed was escorted to a room at the Piarco International Airport where he met with local Interpol officers as well as officers from the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU). Special Branch officers also met briefly with the deported student.