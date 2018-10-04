Sinanan: Imbert ‘soft’ on Nidco with Galleons Passage

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan believes Finance Minister Colm Imbert went easy on the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco) when he said the Galleons Passage will make its first commercial journey to Tobago in the next seven days.

Imbert made this statement in the House of Representatives when he presented the 2018/2019 budget on Monday.

On a tour of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway extension project in Cumuto Tuesday, Sinanan said, “I think the Minister of Finance was very, very soft on Nidco.”

He said he was hoping that “within seven days” does not mean seven days.

“I’m hoping it will be some time later on this week.”

Sinanan did not give a date when the ferry will sail.

He has said the Galleons Passage sorted out some challenges with berthing at the Scarborough port and is in the final stages of certification.

He dismissed THA Minority Leader Watson Duke’s boast that his pirogue could beat the Galleons Passage in a race to Tobago.

“Watson Duke is Watson Duke. I wouldn’t comment on Watson Duke. I’ll leave that for Tommy Joseph and those fellows to do,” Sinanan said.

He said he will be speaking in the budget debate when it resumes in the House on Friday. The Opposition Leader will give her response to the budget when the sitting begins at 10 am.

Sinanan promised to provide more details about his ministry’s activities in the debate.

On Monday, Imbert also spoke about Government’s plans to acquire two new fast ferries from Austal and Incat.