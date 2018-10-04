School today for St Mary’s Primary

CLASSES will resume today for Standard One to Five pupils at the St Mary’s Village Primary School, Moruga, after the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) flushed the school’s sewerage system, vice president of the Parents Teachers’ Association Karlene Gopaul-Ali said yesterday.

A back-up of sewage prevented the school from reopening at the start of the term in September, with only the infants able to attend classes. Only one washroom was functional, which was used by teachers and the infants. Parents have since been demonstrating in front the school, but after Tuesday’s protest, WASA trucks arrived and workers began repairs.

Gopaul-Ali told Newsday the sewer system was flushed. She said, the school’s maintenance staff sanitised each classroom. Gopaul-Ali said, “WASA has given the all-clear for classes to resume, but only Standard One to Five.

However, the infants will have to remain at home until next week Monday.”

An Education Facilities Company Ltd (EFCL) contractor will refurbish the infant toilets, she said.

“The parents, teachers and students will like to express our gratitude to the MP Dr Lovell Francis, WASA and EFCL for stepping up and having the problem rectified.”