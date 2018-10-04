‘Prof an example to young pannists’

PRO Vice-Chancellor and campus principal of the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus (UWI), Prof Brian Copeland expressed his deep sadness at the death of Ken “Professor” Philmore on September 30.

In a release he said “Prof,” as he called him, was not just a remarkable proponent of the art of pan, but a really energetically kind-spirited individual as well.

“He was a shining example to young aspiring pannists everywhere. The world has lost another steelpan great, this one going all too soon.”

He added that though his association with “Prof” was a relatively brief one, he was proud to have him collaborate with UWI in the early days of the development of the Percussive Harmonic Instrument (PHI).

“As I recall, he was probably the first such professional collaborator to carry a test unit home. It was through him that we got a full appreciation of the level of professionalism required in our work. It was because of him, and his critique of that early design, that the instrument took the form that it has today. He also assisted in the development of the stands for the G-Pan and the PHI.

“He leaves a legacy of dynamic stage performance and a deep unshakeable love of and commitment to pan and music. If we truly honour that legacy, we who are left behind should make every effort to do all that is necessary to build on the foundation that Ken ‘Professor’ Philmore and other departed steelpan pioneers created. Significantly, the leaders of the steelpan community need to come together to ensure that each aspect of the industry is sustainably developed to its fullest potential.”

Dr Hollis Liverpool, Professor of Calypso Arts at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), says the institution will do everything in its power to celebrate the work and memory of late legendary panman.

In a letter to Philmore’s widow, Sophia, dated October 1, Liverpool said: “The UTT is today saddened by your loss and will do everything in its power to propel the name Ken ‘Professor’ Philmore among our students, now and in the future.”

Liverpool said Philmore’s work was widely respected.

“Ken carried on his broad shoulders the steelband in particular, and the culture of TT in general to all parts of our cultural world and, indeed, remained until his untimely passing, a colossus in steelband playing, steelband arranging and music composition.”

Liverpool, otherwise known as calypsonian Chalkdust, also extended sympathy to the other members of Philmore’s family and the steelband fraternity.

The Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts also joined the national community in mourning Philmore.

“Professor will be remembered as a leading light of the steelpan community. As a self-taught pannist, he was able to command world stages, such as the Royal Albert Hall, London, and played with world class musicians such as Duke Ellington, for the world. He focused on excelling both as a player and arranger. His passion and commitment to spreading steelpan music across the world should be an example to all young and aspiring pannists.”

Philmore, 59, died at the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital on Sunday, days after his Toyota Hilux overturned on the Solomon Hochoy Highway near Claxton Bay.

There will be a public viewing of Philmore’s body today, at Guide’s Funeral Home on Coffee Street, San Fernando, next to Skiffle panyard.

The funeral takes place tomorrow from 10 am at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts.