Pres Sando blank Valencia in SSFL
PRESENTATION San Fernando continued their 100 per cent record in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division yesterday with a 5-0 whipping of Valencia at Union Hall, Marabella, in a Round Six fixture.
Presentation, the 2017 champs, have 18 points, two more than Naparima, who cruised past cellar-placed Bishop’s High 3-0 at Lewis Street, San Fernando.
The goal-getters for Naparima were Tyrike Andrews (14th minute), Isa Bramble (49th minute) and Jeron Pantor (56th minute penalty).
Like Presentation, San Juan are yet to lose a game this season. They remained in third spot after defeating Carapichaima East 3-2 at San Juan.
St Anthony’s moved up three places to fourth after defeating the struggling St Mary’s 2-0 at Westmoorings.
East Mucurapo and St Benedict’s registered their first victories of the 2018 season. East Mucurapo edged neighbours Fatima 3-2 at the Fatima Ground and St Benedict’s got a narrow 1-0 win over St Augustine at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.
A soggy outfield at Maraval forced the abandonment of the game between Trinity Moka and QRC.
Matches in Round Seven will be contested on Saturday.
Reply to "Pres Sando blank Valencia in SSFL"