Pres Sando blank Valencia in SSFL

Naps midfielder Mark Ramdeen has an acrobatic attempt on goal during Match day #6 of the SSFL between 2nd placed Naparima College and 15th placed Bishops High School, at Naparima Grounds, Lewis Street, San Fernando,yesterday. Naps won 3-0. Photo: Allan V. Crane/CA-images

PRESENTATION San Fernando continued their 100 per cent record in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division yesterday with a 5-0 whipping of Valencia at Union Hall, Marabella, in a Round Six fixture.

Presentation, the 2017 champs, have 18 points, two more than Naparima, who cruised past cellar-placed Bishop’s High 3-0 at Lewis Street, San Fernando.

The goal-getters for Naparima were Tyrike Andrews (14th minute), Isa Bramble (49th minute) and Jeron Pantor (56th minute penalty).

Like Presentation, San Juan are yet to lose a game this season. They remained in third spot after defeating Carapichaima East 3-2 at San Juan.

St Anthony’s moved up three places to fourth after defeating the struggling St Mary’s 2-0 at Westmoorings.

East Mucurapo and St Benedict’s registered their first victories of the 2018 season. East Mucurapo edged neighbours Fatima 3-2 at the Fatima Ground and St Benedict’s got a narrow 1-0 win over St Augustine at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.

A soggy outfield at Maraval forced the abandonment of the game between Trinity Moka and QRC.

Matches in Round Seven will be contested on Saturday.