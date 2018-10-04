Philmore’s funeral to go live

PEOPLE who may face challenges in making it to San Fernando for Ken "Professor" Philmore's funeral service will be able to view the proceedings live at the Kaiso Blues Cafe on Wrightson Road in Port of Spain.

This is being done through a collaboration between Playboys Steel Symphony, Wack Radio and Kaiso Blues Cafe. Wack Radio will be streaming a live broadcast of the service at SAPA to Kaiso Blues Cafe tomorrow morning from 10 am.

A repast will also be held at the venue following the service.

On Monday evening, Playboys hosted a wake to celebrate Philmore's life at its panyard on Tragarete Road in Newtown. The turnout was huge and Playboys said it has had numerous requests from the public for a repeat with respect to the funeral. The band is lauding the input of Kenny Phillips of Wack Radio and Carl Jacobs of Kaiso Blues Cafe in offering an alternative venue for those who want to be part of the funeral service.

Philmore died at San Fernando General Hospital on Sunday morning, one week after suffering injuries in car accident on the Solomon Hochoy Highway on September 24.