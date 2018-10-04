Panama cruise past TT in CONCACAF Champs

Kenia Rangel #7 reacts after scoring a goal as she celebrates with teammate Laurie Batista #8 of Panama against TT during the Group A - CONCACAF Women’s Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park yesterday in Cary, North Carolina. AFP PHOTO

PANAMA cruised past TT 3-0 yesterday afternoon, in the opening game of Group A, in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship, at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, North Carolina, United States.

Marta Cox, Kenia Villarreal and Erika Hernandez were the goal-scorers for Panama.

TT had a challenging preparation for this Championship, and Panama were in no mood to show any mercy to their opponents.

Cox opened the scoring in the 12th minute, benefitting from lazy defending from the TT team.

Villarreal took on TT right-back Patrice Superville before finding Cox who, in turn, passed to captain Natalia Mills on the right. Mills went past left-back Jonelle Cato before returning the ball to Cox to slot home from eight metres out.

TT striker Kennya Cordner had a glorious opportunity to tie the scores, nine minutes later, when she shrugged off the challenge of defender Hilary Jean but was unable to beat the diving Yenith Bailey in the Panama goal.

Striker Kayla Taylor, who joined the TT team yesterday morning after visa problems, came on for midfielder Liana Hinds in the 50th.

The Shawn Cooper-coached team had two chances to equalise, in the space of five minutes.

In the 53rd, striker Mariah Shade had a speculative shot from the right which struck the crossbar, and Cordner met the rebound with a header which went straight at Bailey.

And Bailey had to count her lucky stars after a freekick from the right by Taylor went through her grasp, between her legs and inches past the right post. TT pushed players forward and left gaps in the back, which was exploited by the Central Americans in the 68th.

Mills chased a ball down the right flank, played it behind to Cox who whipped in a cross, which was missed by Karla Riley, but Villarreal, on the second attempt, hit the ball past a beleaguered Forbes.

And Panama wrapped up the scoring in the 89th courtesy substitute Hernandez, who slotted the ball into an open net, after Forbes was unable to stop a right-sided cross from Katherine Castillo. Hosts US were locked in battle against Mexico up to press time last evening.

Group B action will get going today with Costa Rica meeting Cuba at 6 pm and Canada tackling Jamaica at 8.30 pm. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals, with the finalists, and third-placed team, guaranteed spots at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

On Sunday, TT will square off against Mexico at 7.30 pm, following the match-up between US and Panama.