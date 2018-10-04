Padmore: PNM did not wreck itself

Overand Padmore

VETERAN politician Overand Padmore hailed the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM) for the smooth running of last Sunday’s internal elections, in contrast to the allegations that accompany such polls in other political parties.

“The PNM conducted its internal election without bacchanal. With other elements in TT you don’t get that,” said the former minister of national security.

Padmore was overwhelmingly elected education officer on the “Red and Rowley” slate, which made a clean sweep of all 11 posts. Five posts, including political leader, held by Dr Keith Rowley, were uncontested.

“The PNM has gone through an election and has not torn itself apart,” he said. Glad that defeated candidates had vowed to work with the party, he said the PNM remains relevant and strong, ahead of the next general election.

On that note he remarked, “We (TT) have gone through a period of adjustment. I have to go through the budget but so far, the indications are that the worst is now behind us.”

On the Petrotrin refinery closure, Padmore said, “You could have closed your eyes and continued with Petrotrin, but you would just be digging yourself into a deeper hole. But your day of reckoning would eventually come. The quicker you address it the easier it is, but the longer you take to address it, is the more painful it will be.”

Padmore said he had served as education officer before, for at least two consecutive one-year terms, in about 2004. He joked that at a recent political meeting at Chaguanas, a councillor had greeted him and said she had been one of the first participants in the PNM party school he had once run. Padmore said it was extremely important to let people know of the PNM’s history and contribution to the development of TT.

“The PNM played a significant role in the country’s independence and in the ongoing political and economic development.”

Saying many youngsters may not know the PNM’s history, he added, “Even those who had experienced it may have forgotten. The party has a duty to keep its role in the forefront of people’s consciousness.”

He will head the party’s education committee, comprised education officers of each constituency plus the youth and women’s leagues, that meets monthly to plan the party’s education programme.

Winning candidates were Colm Imbert (chairman), Robert Le Hunte (vice chairman), Foster Cummings (general secretary), Daniel Dookie (asst general secretary), Overand Padmore (education officer), Laurel Lezama Lee Sing (PRO), Avinash Singh (social media officer), Indar Parasram (elections officer), Abdon Mason (field officer), Ndale Young (youth officer) and Irene Hinds (operations officer.) Winning candidates typically got about 7,800 votes, while their rival (or combined score of rivals) was on average about 1,500 votes.

The party had said about 87,000 members were eligible to vote.

Those unopposed for position were Dr Keith Rowley (political leader), Camille Robinson-Regis (lady vice-chairman), Howard Chin Lee (treasurer), Jennifer Baptiste-Primus (labour relations officer) and Joycelyn Bodden (welfare officer).