NWRHA confirms fight in infirmary

A screen door at the St James Infirmary was left cracked after a fight which broke out on Tuesday

After the brawl at the St James Infirmary on Tuesday. the North West Regional Authority (NWRHA) sent a release acknowledging the incident, and condemning the actions of those involved.

The NWRHA also said it was going to contact the police to further secure the infirmary.

“The authority will be engaging the TTPS with a view of establishing a protocol to deal with injured persons brought in by the police to any of its facilities, who may have been involved in the commission of a criminal offence either as a perpetrator or victim...steps have been initiated to prosecute persons to the full extent of the law with respect to the damage caused to the property of the authority.” the release said.