No bail for Valsayn man on drug, gun charges

A 22-year-old man who was charged with possession of ammunition and marijuana, has appeared before a Tunapuna magistrate.

Stephon Douglas, of Valsayn, pleaded not-guilty and was denied bail when he appeared before senior magistrate Debra Quintyne on Tuesday.

Douglas will return to court on October 30.

He was arrested on Monday by the Northern Division Task Force which had allegedly executed a search warrant at a house at John Drive, Valsayn.

They allegedly found 20 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition and 93.2 grammes of marijuana, hidden under a bed in the house.

Douglas was charged by WPC Tenika Cordner, of the NDTF West.