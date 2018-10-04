New Board for Pigeon Park/Store Bay

A new board, led by Chairman Ronald Celestine, has been installed at Pigeon Point Heritage Park and Store Bay Beach Facility for the next year, overseeing overall administrative control and having responsibility for the development and protection of the beaches, promotion of the facilities’ services, and stakeholder relations and staff management. The appointments were made by Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Transportation Nadine Stewart-Phillips September 26 at the Tourism Division’s head office in Scarborough.

The appointments went into effect from Monday.

Other members of the Board are Ricardo Alfred as deputy chairman, and directors Kevern Phillips, Kieron McDougall, Trudy Daly-Caraballo, Delmond Edwards, and Esther Tobias-Clarke. Natisha Charles-Pantin is secretary to the board.

Stewart-Phillips thanked members for accepting the call to serve.

“Pigeon Point Heritage Park has been generating its own revenue over the years, and that achievement must be commended,” she noted, adding that “greater efforts must be made to ensure the continued financial viability of its operations.

“Greater efforts must also be placed on marketing the facility locally, regionally and internationally with the view to increasing traffic to the destination, and more visitors to the facility.”