Neptune concerned about poor focus on agriculture

President of the Tobago Agricultural Society, Micheson Neptune is disappointed that agriculture did not get the same focus as tourism in the national budget presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Monday, saying growth could only happen in tourism with growth in the agriculture sector.

Noting the $780, 000 allocation for agriculture compared with $55 million for tourism, Neptune said:

“I feel if they are developing tourism, there should be a concurrent development in the agriculture sector. If agriculture isn’t given the same lift tourism is given, then when tourism develops we still have to import food.

“When you look at the Tobago economy especially, we are a tourist destination with a number of inns, guesthouses and hotels and two years from now we will be welcoming the Sandals resort. We cannot satisfy the demands of our tourism sector if we cannot feed our guest.

“Despite the fact that government spoke about diversification and reducing the import bill, the agriculture sector got the lowest allocation. I don’t know how they expect this sector to thrive with such a little amount.”

Neptune also raised concerns about no benefits being mentioned for Tobago farmers from national programmes announced in the budget.

“The minister once again mentioned the $100,000 grant for farmers last year, and to date is has not been implemented. He did mention that it would soon be implemented in Trinidad, but I am concerned that even though it is a national programme, farmers in Tobago are left clueless as to whether or not they are able to qualify since the minister mentioned it’s a one-off grant to successful and approved agricultural producers.

“I thought if they are serious about helping the farmers, they will make this grant available to young farmers and farmers who are in the starter stages because successful and approved farmers will be in at a better stage to access funds at a financial institution as opposed to a young farmers who is now getting into the sector and would need that kind of capital to expand,” he said.

Neptune also noted tha absence of a Tobago representative on the Agricultural Incentive Programme committee and the Agricultural Developmental Bank.

“If these are providing national programmes, then I expect there should be a representative from Tobago for the interest of Tobago farmers. If we have these representatives present, they will ensure Tobago farmers get their fair share to these national incentives programmes,” he said.

Neptune said even though many of the plans for the agriculture sector were replicated in this year’s budget, he was happy with news that cocoa, coconut and citrus industries would be developed but he worried that Tobago would not benefit from these plans.

“This is a national programme, so what about Tobago? He (Finance Minister) mentioned seedlings and technical support was sent out to Trinidad farmers, what about Tobago? Tobago also has the ability to develop those industries.”

Neptune said Tobago farmers were still waiting to benefit from promised new access roads after $20 million was allocated for this programme across Tobago in Imbert 2018 mid-year budget review in June last year.