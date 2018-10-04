Linares takes opening stage of Tobago Classic

Cyclists ride through Buccoo during stage one of the 2018 Tobago International Cycling Classic, on Wednesday.

VENEZUELAN Carlos Linares took first honours in the opening stage of the 2018 Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC), which started at Shirvan Road in Tobago, on Wednesday.

The Raiders Team rider won the division one 120K/10-lap event in two hours, 21 minutes and 17.48 seconds, ahead of France’s Mikael Stanislas (Sentry/Boatyard) and another Venezuelan/Raiders cyclist Maximo Rojas. The 27 year old Linares made his move on the final lap, sprinting away from the pack along the Shirvan Road to ease over the finish line. Stanislas ended in 2:21:29.95 and Rojas in 2:21:37.19.

TICC icon Emile Abraham was the top local to finish, ending in fifth place in 2:21:52.27. The Tobago-born rider started slowly, but moved up during the race to shine for the red, white and black in front of his home fans. The 44 year old Team Pharmaco rider is showing no signs of slowing down. Abraham was named the top masters Over-40 cyclist and Stephen Alexander, who finished 23rd was the top local based rider.

Linares, speaking through a translator, said, “The win is one of joy. I was not feeling too good before the race. I didn’t think I was able to finish but I found strength,” he said.

In the division two 60K/five-lap event, Andre Greene (Guyana/Rigtech Sonics) outsprinted Andres Diaz (Venezuela/Raiders) to get the win in 1:26:26.03. Diaz ended in 1:26:26.36 and Maurice Burnette of TT finished third in 1:28:43.64.

Stage two was set to begin at Old Grange Bay in Mt Irvine at 8 am, on Thursday. The division one riders will do battle in an 80K/four-lap race and the division two field will contest a 57K/five-lap race. Later on Thursday was the much-looked forward to Classic Rum Punch Beach Picnic at Pigeon Point from 1.30 pm, where the riders have a chance to enjoy the local culture. Steelband music and local calypsonians will be on hand to encourage the visiting riders and officials to relax and party.