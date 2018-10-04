Kamla demands answer on Petrotrin

TALKING OIL: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar shakes hands with OWTU president general Ancel Roget before a meeting at her office at Charles Street, Port of Spain last week Wednesday.

THE Opposition Leader is calling on the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) to indicate in 24 hours whether or not a certificate of environmental clearance has been granted for the decommissioning and/or closure of Petrotrin’s Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.

In a letter to EMA chairman Nadra Nathai-Gyan, Kamla Persad-Bissessar stressed the “great and general public importance” of this matter necessitates a swift response from the authority.

Persad-Bissessar warned that without satisfying the legal requirements of the Environmental Management Act, the refinery’s closure “can have catastrophic and cataclysmic effects on the environment which will last well into the future.” She also warned this will cause “irreparable loss and damage to our most valuable resource.”

Persad-Bissessar asked the EMA provide her with the date when Petrotrin applied for a CEC for permission to undertake work for the closure and/or decommissioning of the refinery. She also asked about the date the EMA considered this application, whether a CEC was granted and if so, what date it was granted.

Persad-Bissessar said Section 35 of the EMA Act makes it clear that no action could lawfully be taken to decommission the refinery without a CEC.