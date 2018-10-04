Judge refuses Pollonais accused bail

Photo: Jeff Mayers

ONE of the four men charged with kidnapping Palmiste businesswoman Natalie Pollonais, attempted to access bail before a judge this morning in San Fernando, but was refused.

Justice Gillian Lucky, presiding in the San Fernando High Court, told lawyers representing Shain Steven, 37, of Princes Town, that she believe there is a likelihood of the accused committing similar crimes, if he is let out from prison on bail. He was the only one of the four men, among them two police officers, who were charged with kidnapping Pollonais, 43, who has petitioned a judge in chambers for bail following their appearance before a magistrate two weeks ago.

Steven, a contractor, along with PC Ian Dwarika, 45, formerly of the La Romaine Police post; SRP Shaundelle Euin, 24, of Gasparillo, and Gregory James, 50, of La Brea, are currently before the magistrate's court charged with the September 7 kidnapping. The woman was abducted when she drove off from the C-3 mall, Corinth.

Her BMW vehicle was found the following night in Union Hall, San Fernando. She was rescued by police in an exercise spearheaded by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

The four, following their arrest, appeared before senior magistrate Cherill-Ann Antoine and were denied bail, but advised of their constitutional right to apply to a judge in Chambers.

Attorney Indira Binda, instructed by Shodan Mahabir, cited three grounds why Lucky should grant Steven bail - he is not a flight risk; willing to submit to any bail conditions set by the court;strong family and community ties.

Lucky called the case in the Second assize about an hour ago and told the attorneys that having read the application for two reasons. The nature of the charge, she said, and the court's view that the accused is likely to commit a similar offence. Steven has three previous convictions - two for driving under the influence and in 2004, house-breaking and larceny for which he served six and a half years in jail.

Lucky remanded him into custody.