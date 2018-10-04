Jones, Paul make TT return for Thailand friendly

FLASHBACK...USA’s Darlington Nagbe (L) and TT’s Alvin Jones (17) vie for the ball during their 2018 World Cup qualifier football match in Couva, on October 10, 2017. Jones will make his return to national duty on October 14 against Thailand in an international friendly. (AFP PHOTO)

ALVIN JONES and Leston Paul, who recently returned to the Pro League, with W Connection and Central FC respectively, have earned recalls to the national football team for a friendly international, away to Thailand, on October 14.

The game will take place from 7 am (TT time) at the Suphan Buri Municipality Stadium, Suphan Buri, Thailand.

TT men’s team coach Dennis Lawrence announced his 20-man squad for the game yesterday, at a media briefing, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

Jones, who will be remembered for his goal against the United States in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier, at Couva, on October 10 last year, has not played for the national squad since a 1-0 loss to Panama on April 17. A fortnight ago, he made his return to the local circuit with W Connection, having been inactive since the start of the season in July.

Paul, who rejoined Central FC after a short-lived spell with CD Pasaquina in El Salvador, last donned the national colours in a goalless draw away to Martinique on March 25.

From the team who travelled to Spain to defeat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 2-0 on September 6, Jones and Paul came in at the expense of Levi Garcia (who missed that game due to injury) and US-based midfielder Neveal Hackshaw.

El Salvador-based forward Ricardo John replaces Kathon St Hillaire, who is currently inactive due to his struggles to get a work permit to return to his club in the Czech Republic.

According to Lawrence, “It gave us the opportunity to bring back in Alvin Jones, Leston Paul and Ricardo John, because we needed a centre-forward to go with Shahdon (Winchester).”

The Pro League will be on a two-week long break and the technical staff will be holding daily training sessions with the nine local-based players from today until Sunday.

Three teenaged midfielders – Judah Garcia (Point Fortin Civic), Kierron Mason (W Connection) and Tyrese Bailey (San Juan Jabloteh) have been invited to participate in those sessions. “I think it’s a good opportunity to bring them in and give them the opportunity to be around the team,” said Lawrence.

In Spain, the TT team, who are currently 90th in the FIFA rankings, encountered difficulties regarding training venues, and Lawrence is keen to ensure that such issues do not recur when the players gather themselves in Thailand, on Wednesday.

“On paper and on documents, things have been organised and put in place,” said the TT coach. “I’m going to travel ahead of the team to ensure that everything is put in place, the way I’ll like it to be done. It would be naïve of us if we didn’t learn from the last experience.”

Looking ahead to the encounter against the 122nd-ranked Thailand, Lawrence noted, “I’m looking to continue where we left off from the last game. It’s important that we have continuity. We did very well in the last game based on the circumstances that we faced. We’re going to challenge the group in a different way because it’s a long journey.”

He continued, “We’re going to put the boys in a bit of pressure in terms of how they’re going to cope with the humidity. We’re going to play against a very good team.”

Lawrence admitted, “There is the business side to football that you cannot ignore. There (are) financial benefits for playing this game against Thailand (so) we couldn’t afford to turn down the opportunity. That all came in to play when we took this game.”

One notable omission is Police FC’s attacking midfielder Kareem Freitas, who has scored nine goals thus far in the 2018 local season.

Lawrence also mentioned Connection’s Kadeem Corbin, and the Defence Force’s pair of Dylon King and Brent Sam as players who were seriously considered by the technical staff.

“All these players are on the right track, they’re knocking on the door,” said Lawrence. “I want a competitive squad.

“The players who played against the UAE deserve to stay on this squad. These players are just going to have to bide their time and keep performing.”

Squad (clubs in brackets) –

GOALKEEPERS: Adrian Foncette (Police), Marvin Phillip (Central FC).

DEFENDERS: Sheldon Bateau (FC Kairat, Kazakhstan), Daneil Cyrus (Al Orobah FC, Saudi Arabia), Aubrey David (Vaasan Palloseura FC, Finland), Keston Julien (AS Trencin FC, Slovakia), Alvin Jones (W Connection), Triston Hodge (W Connection), Curtis Gonzales (Defence Force).

MIDFIELDERS: Kevan George (Charlotte Independence, US), Ataulla Guerra (Charleston Battery, US), Khaleem Hyland (Al Faisaly FC, Saudi Arabia), Joevin Jones (Darmstadt 98, Germany), Nathan Lewis (Indy Eleven FC, US), Akeem Humphrey (Club Sando), Duane Muckette (Central FC), Leston Paul (Central FC), Jomal Williams (W Connection).

STRIKERS: Ricardo John (Club Deportivo Luis Angel Firpo, El Salvador), Shahdon Winchester (SJK Seinajoki, Finland).