Harriman’s heads west Iconic PoS store takes tradition of excellence to Diego Martin

Staff at Harriman's new Diego Martin branch. PHOTO COURTESY DOMINIC BOOS

For years, JN Harriman and Co Ltd has been regarded as the venerable grandfather of the downtown Port of Spain business community, evolving from a corner store on lower Chacon Street, to a household name.

Harriman’s rich legacy spanning 145 years has served as a success story against the backdrop of economic uncertainty and the opening of its new branch on the Diego Martin Main Road, last month, prompts a brief review of Harriman’s history of quality, convenient service.

Business Day spoke with Robert Boos, managing director of Harriman’s, who said while a lot has changed from his father’s leadership of the company in the mid-1930s, the company’s spirit of customer service remains the same.

Boos also pointed to a changing business landscape outside the city of Port of Spain for the need to open a new branch.

“Things have changed so much since my father’s time. A lot of people don’t even know we still exist! I think that’s also an extension of the fact that people simply don’t come downtown again.

“The proliferation of malls outside the city has removed the necessity to come in town to do business, coupled with the traffic and parking woes.”

Boos who has been in charge of the Harriman’s brand since December 1969 admits that while keeping abreast of changing trends and technologies is exhausting, it is increasingly necessary in today’s competitive market.

This was most evident in the dramatic change of camera technology from film to digital media, which prompted the abrupt closure of Harriman’s photography labs early in the millennium to save cost.

“A lot of people knew digital photography was the future, but I don’t think anyone could have predicted the speed digital prints took over.

“We were forced to jump in and get into the digital business. The world went digital and we had no choice but to follow suit. I can say it without apology that a lot of this stuff is alien to me.”

Despite his own apprehension for social media, Boos says the internet is a double-edged sword in the business world, where customers now have the option of buying items online at a cheaper price and dwindling foreign exchange reserves have also prompted clients to look for products closer to home.

“From a business standpoint I understand the need for it. The necessity of being on social media is all too evident. We have developed a website with information where you can purchase certain items.”

An important aspect of Harriman’s success comes not just from sourcing the finest products but also staying close to its customer base, a philosophy Boos said has served the company well for more than half of its lifetime.

While this is the secret of its success, another important factor in Harriman’s longevity comes from the close knit relationship of its staff,many of whom have been with the company for over 20 years and some longer.

The need to serve the public was part of the reason behind the decision to open Harriman’s new branch in Diego Martin, where most residents would have had to travel to St James or Port of Spain for photocopying and photography supplies, the new office is a convenient and cheaper alternative.

This commitment to customer care and service has prompted the purchase of engravers for pens and rubber stamps. Whereas in the past customers wanting an engraved pen would have to wait several days for the order to be completed, the process can be done in minutes.

“I preach constantly that service is what people are looking for and people are prepared to pay for it. You buy a Cross pen and if you want it engraved you don’t want to have to come back in three or four days. Nobody wants that.

“Our new Diego Martin customers can look forward to the same level of customer service you see here, people come here, they know our employees, that level of familiarity you can’t quantify.”

Despite challenges of scarce foreign exchange and economic uncertainty, Boos is optimistic that Harriman’s can continue to maintain a competitive edge as long as it remains close to its most valued resources, its customers and its employees.