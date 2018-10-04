Fired UTT lecturer wants info

A fired University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) lecturer has received the permission of the high court to challenge a decision by the university not to provide her with certain information on the termination of staff in May.

Vashti Singh, who was fired from the UTT in May, was employed as assistant Professor of Education, and chairperson of the university’s research ethics committee.

The reason she was given for her dismissal was “redundancy and surplus,” and said she was told by programme leader, Judy Rocke, that the first found of dismissals was based on lecturers who taught students who were graduating to teach at secondary schools.

Singh claims there are other secondary school specialisation lecturers still employed at UTT, and it appeared the criteria used by the university was unfair and disingenuous.

In her application for information, under the Freedom of Information Act, Singh wants to know what criteria, policy and procedure were used to select employees for termination from January to present.

She also wants to know if the policy included an account of employees’ research ability, teaching and community service, as well as scores relating to other employees who were not fired.

Justice Robin Mohammed granted Singh leave to challenge the decision of the UTT not to release the information.

She is represented by attorneys Anand Ramlogan,SC,.Alvin Pariagsingh, Chelsea Stewart and Jared Jagroo.