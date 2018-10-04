Family feud fuels violent infirmary fracas

INFIRMARY BRAWL: This composite photo, taken from freeze frame grabs from a video posted to social media, shows at left, a man engaged in full battle with a security guard at the St James Infirmary on Tuesday night while at right, a man clad only in adult diapers and who was also involved in the fracas, walks out of the health centre.

TWO men who were at the centre of a brawl in the St James Infirmary on Tuesday night are now in holding cells at the Four Roads Police Station, facing possible charges of assault.

The two were among several people, some relatives, and others hospital security officers, who were involved in a violent free-for-all brawl, which was recorded and shared to social media.

One of the men, who is 24, suffered the most severe injuries, having been chopped and was seen in the video wrangling with others in the hospital lobby, while covered in bandages and wearing nothing but an adult diaper.

Sources told Newsday that the man who is from La Puerta in Diego Martin was with a cousin, who lives in the same household, liming near their home when at about 8 pm they got into an altercation and one of them was chopped on his left hand and head.

The two went to the Four Roads Police Station to make a report and were taken to the St James Infirmary for treatment.

While they were in the lobby of the hospital, two more relatives also from La Puerta, confronted the chopped man and his cousin and a fight broke out. This was recorded by bystanders near the entrance.

In the video a man clad in a vest and blue three-quarter jeans is seen scuffling with a security guard outside the door while the brawl in the lobby is taking place. The man breaks free and jumps into the fray, kicking and punching another man, who is thrown to the ground by two of the fighters.

The diaper-clad man who was in a wheelchair when the fight broke out, is then seen kicking and punching people, and also hitting people with a trash bin which he later threw at one of the brawlers.

The bandage-clad man also threw the wheelchair, which doctors had earlier given him to sit in, while he awaited treatment.

Police were called from the St James Police Station, but by the time they arrived the fight had already been quelled.

After the two cousins were treated, they were arrested by Western Division police and charges are pending.