Effects of marine pollution

..The effects of pollution on mangroves, which serve as nurseries for fish, shrimp, crabs and other marine life.

A sustainable development project by the Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust in collaboration with the New Zealand High Commission focused on plastic pollution in the marine environment and how it affects the mindset of citizens.

Titled Pollution: The Mindset and the Mindful, the project looked at the fishing industry in fence-line communities and shared research on the effects of pollution on marine life.

Students from secondary and tertiary institutions participated in the three-part programme during the July-August vacation period. They came from Naparima Girls High School; St Joseph Convent, San Fernando; Presentation College; the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTATT) and the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine.

The students, who were divided into five groups, visited the south Otaheite Fishing Facility and Fish Market, San Fernando Fishing Facility (King’s Wharf) and Claxton Bay Fishing Facility and Fish Market. They were accompanied by Wildfowl Trust's environmental education officers, Tamara Goberdhan, Silene Noel and Jaleen West.

The group spoke with fishermen, sought their opinions and shared their research on marine pollution. This interaction resulted in fishermen showing an openness to change behaviour and an agreement to be more mindful of their environment and the collection and indiscriminate dumping of garbage, said a media release.

On completion of the project, the students made presentations on their research, plans of action and the results of their interactions with the fishing communities were also documented.