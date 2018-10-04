Day two of march

At center, President General of the OWTU Ancel Roget and supported by MSJ political leader Dabvid Abdulah, ATGWU President Nirvan Maharaj, Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh, Point-a-Pierre MP Dr David Lee, COP political leader Carolyn Seepersad Bachan, PSA President Watson Duke and members of the OWTU during the OWTU and Petrotrin workers march which started at the Point-a-Pierre roundabout. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Day two of the “mother of all marches” began with prayers, hymns and defiance as workers, led by OWTU president general Ancel Roget and All Trinidad General Workers Trade Union boss Nirvan Maharaj, walked out of Rienzi Complex Couva to begin the journey to the Aranguez Savannah.

The march began at just after 6 am as the refreshed workers, who had spent the night at the ATGWU Rienzi Complex headquarters, seemed ready to begin the 30.5 kilometre walk.

In a short address, Roget thanked Maharaj and his union for their hospitality saying this was a ‘very good display of brotherhood and camaraderie.”