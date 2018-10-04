Court orders compensation for church defamed by former member

A CHARLIEVILLE-based church has been awarded $250,000 in compensation for defamation by one of its former congregants.

High Court master Martha Alexander, on Wednesday, ordered Sapphire Carter to compensate the Prophetic Missions International, led by Dr Leslie Rogers, for injury to its reputation and financial prospects.

The church, which was represented by its attorney Farai Hove Masaisai, received judgment from Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell, last year. She ordered that compensation be assessed by a high court master.

The defamatory statements were made on social media, in weekly newspaper publications, and on a television station starting 2015, when Carter left the church.

In her ruling, Alexander said users of social media platforms “must be responsible for the carnage created by their defamatory postings.”

“Facebook’s fangs possessed an infinite reach; its capacity for multiple re-postings, sharing and commenting by users and the likely irreparable damage would possibly never be discoverable or understandable.

“Users of social media platforms must recognise that they must be responsible and respectful of the reputations of others in society or their actions would be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”

Attorney Issa Jones also represented the church while Sally-Ann Holdip represented Carter as a friend of the court.