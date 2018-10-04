COPS, SOLDIERS IN PRISON Moves to crack down on contraband

LET'S GO BOYS: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, right, marshals his officers after they arrived yesterday at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

HOURS after Police Commissioner Gary Griffith did a walk-through at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca to facilitate new security measures, a team of police and soldiers was deployed within the prison walls, with firm instructions to monitor high-risk prisoners, gather intelligence and monitor suspected rogue prison officers.

The Prison Officers Association (POA) reacted favourably to the deployment of soldiers and police and this follows the fatal ambush of MSP Superintendent Wayne Jackson on Tuesday evening at his home in Malabar.

The association’s president Ceron Richards said, “These are part of short-term measures. As I said in the press conference on Wednesday, the Prison Officers Association supports all short-term measures that emanated from Wednesday’s meeting, the details of which we will not elaborate.”

Sources said prison officers will continue to carry out normal duties while the handpicked police and soldiers from specialised units in the police and regiment have been given specific responsibilities. The intention is to weed out rogue officers, prevent contraband items from entering the prisons, to maintain a presence to prevent disturbances and to deal immediately with threats to prison officers.

MSP IS HIGH-RISK

The police and soldiers deployed at the MSP will maintain a round-the-clock presence by way of shifts. Other prisons will also benefit from the presence of police and soldiers shortly but MSP was deemed the most high-risk at the moment with an immediate need for the soldiers and police presence.

Well-placed sources said suspected rogue officers who have been running a thriving trade by supplying contraband items to prisoners will be monitored and brought to justice.

One of the additional responsibilities of the police and soldiers will to be search cells and seize cellphones smuggled into the prisons.The phones will be taken to the police cyber crime unit, which will investigate who prisoners have contacted.

A senior officer said yesterday, “We will be able to determine who has been ordering hits from inside the prison and who have been using phones to issue instructions for crime to be carried out outside the prison walls”. The initiative has the blessings of the Prime Minister, who is head of the National Security Council.

‘RAMBO’ GRIFFITH

Yesterday at 8 am, Griffith who brandished a machinegun, was accompanied by masked and similarly-armed police officers as they arrived at the MSP and spent close to two hours with prison officers. A release issued by the police said the walk-through followed discussions with the POA on Wednesday.

The release also said the exercise was aimed at ascertaining where police will be deployed within Maximum Security Prison. “This forms part of continued joint efforts toward strengthening all agencies in the criminal justice system, which includes a comprehensive security system in the prisons,” the release continued. Sources said Griffith and police officers in several marked vehicles arrived and were escorted to Building13, where the top cop had discussions with senior prison officers.

Acting Prisons Commissioner Dane Clarke was not present but sources said Griffith’s visit was intended to meet with prison officers to listen to their concerns about new short-term security arrangements.

Sources close to the Commissioner said he intends to monitor closely the police investigation into Jackson’s murder.

Yesterday acting Commissioner Clarke confirmed Griffith’s visit but said because he was not present he could not say what Griffith discussed with his senior officers.

Homicide sources said they they are working closely with the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit and Cyber Crime to complete the investigation into Jackson’s murder.They said they are zeroing in on two main suspects and are hoping to bring closure to the investigation shortly.