Thursday 4 October 2018
Cops search for professional footballer after alleged rape attack

File Photo by Shane Superville
Port of Spain CID detectives yesterday carried out a search for a 21-year-old professional footballer who is wanted in connection with the alleged sexual assault of his 20-year-old ex-girlfriend.

The footballer is believed to be in hiding.

According to reports made to the police, the victim accepted a drop from him, heading from her home in Morvant to Port of Spain around 8 am yesterday.

