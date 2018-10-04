Colombian takes stage two at Tobago Int’l Cycling Classic

COLOMBIAN Oscar Pachon ran away with the Stage Two of the Division One race at the 2018 Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) which started and ended at Old Grange Beach in Mt Irvine, Tobago, yesterday.

Pachon, the 30-year-old 2014 champion, left his rivals well beaten as he crossed the finish line in the 90km five-lap race in two hours, 33 minutes, 19.48 seconds, nearly two minutes ahead of the closely bunched chasing pelaton.

Pachon broke the hearts of Tobago fans as home town boy Emile Abraham was beaten into second place (2:35:12.51). Abraham was involved in a blanket finish with five other riders.

The photo finish equipment ruled that Martiniquan Edwin Nubul (2:35:12.57) took third spot ahead of Germany’s Kevin Vogel (2:35:12.59), Cuban Vicent Sanabrias Martinez (2:35:12.65) and Venezuelan Robert Sierra (2:35:12.65).

Speaking shortly after the win, Pachon said, “It was a very hard race today with the climb and the heat which played a lot in the race but I was happy I was able to win the second stage. I went from the last hill where I felt I could make the most difference. When I went over the top, I put down my head and went all the way to the finish line.

“The experience of racing here twice before helped a lot. I have been here before.”

Abraham, the 2007 Pan American Games silver medallist, did not confirm his participation in the race until moments before the start but the 44-year-old made his claim for glory in the penultimate lap. However, Pachon remained too far ahead and went on to seal victory.

The Colombian riders led in the early laps as Ulloa Rodriguez Wilmer (Colombia/Raiders) took the first lap ahead of the Heatwave duo of Barbadian Jamol Eastmond and T&T’s CAC Games bronze medallist Akil Campbell.

Jorge Navarete (Colombia/Recapi) was first to finish the second loop ahead of the Venezuelan pair of Clever Martinez (Raiders) and Bernardo Diaz (Support Clean Sport).

Martinique’s Edwin Nubul (Sentry/Boatyward) broke away to take lap three of Navarete and stage one leader Carlos Linares (Venezuela/Raiders).

However, American Cyrus Pearo (Dutch Food Valley) sneeked ahead of the pack at the end of the fourth circuit in front of Abraham and Cuban Vicente Sanabrias Martinez (Dutch Food Valley).

Linares fell off the pace, dropping down to 11th with one lap to go, while Pachon, competing at TICC for the third time, drew away from the field to secure the stage.

Pachon’s stage two victory pushed him in the overall lead with 44 points and will wear the yellow jersey in Stage Three, the Plymouth Village Criterium, which starts at 1.30pm today. Stage One leader Carlos Linares (Venezuela/Raiders) slipped to second after he was seventh in stage two with 40 points–the same as the third-placed Abraham.

From 7.30 am this morning, there will be a newly added Gran Fondo event where competitors ride for fun around Tobago.