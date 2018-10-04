Budget shows Govt serious about better education

THE EDITOR: It is good the Minister of Finance has seen it fit to give the Ministry of Education the largest amount of money in the national budget again. This shows the Government is serious about investing in education and the development of the country’s greatest asset – its human resources.

I have seen the Education Ministry having its fair share of licks in the press. However, I believe it has taken the hard decisions and has worked very smart over the last two years to improve efficiency and prevent wastage in many areas, such as the GATE and laptop distribution programmes; awarding of scholarships; school feeding and transportation services, and reorganising of UTT.

Yes, it has struggled to pay contractors, especially debts incurred by the EFCL before Anthony Garcia became minister.

I am also happy to know there is greater emphasis on technology in this budget because recent developments in information and communication technology involve knowledge production and exchange that defy traditional boundaries. This suggests a curriculum approach that provides students with the required skills for the workplace.

The education landscape globally has changed and schools in TT must become responsive to these changes. The efforts by the ministry to modernise and improve the quality of education cannot succeed without the support of all stakeholders.

ROBERT GILLIAN, Champs Fleurs