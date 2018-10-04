Black Rock FC lead Premier League

Black Rock FC after winning the Tobago Football Association 2017 FA championship. Coach Ronald Duke is at right, second row.

WITH THE first round of matches in the Tobago Football Association Premier League completed for most teams, Black Rock FC lead the way with 28 points from 12 games

Black Rock FC coach Ronald Duke credits the positive start to a higher level of commitment from the players and also indicated that his team members has been together for a long period and they are now gelling as a unit.

Duke, one of the more successful football coaches in Tobago, was cautious in his response when asked about his team chances of winning the league. Duke said it was only the halfway stage and his team has a slim four points advantage but he is hopeful that his players will keep up the momentum.

Three teams – Signal Hill United, Roxborough Lakers and Goal City FC occupy second to fourth place respectively on the 24 points but are separated by goal difference.

Sidey’s FC are fifth in the standings on 19 points but have only completed nine games.

Defending champions Stokely Vale FC are struggling in sixth place on 15 points,

Leeds United, who opened their campaign with five consecutive defeats, have found some momentum to occupy seventh position on 15 points. Georgia FC sit in eight place with 14 points.

1976 FC Phoenix’s return to Tobago football from the National Super League this season has not been a bed of roses. The Canaan/ Bon Accord-based team are stuttering in ninth place with 13 points.

Rounding off the top 10 is newly promoted FC Goodwood on 13 points.

The bottom three places, in the 13 clubs are the second promoted team from last season Moriah Youths (nine points), Golden Lane FC (six points) and Bethel United (four points).