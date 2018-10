All for charity

Margaret Ramsey-Hale the first female Chief Justice of the Turks and Caicos Islands (left) with AG Faris Al Rawi (right) at Hannah Janoura's (middle ) wine and cheese fundraising event the Banquet & Conference Center in Fiesta Plaza at Movietowne at Invaders Bay Port of Spain.PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI 28-09-18

IN a drive to raise funds to buy 100 wheelchairs, Hannah Janoura held a wine and cheese cocktail reception last Friday at MovieTowne Banquet and Conference Centre at Invader’s Bay.

The funds raised from the event will be used to buy wheelchairs for handicapped children throughout TT. Corporate and private citizens came out in support to help Janoura achieve her mission.