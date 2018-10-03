Women arrested for fighting in front court

TWO women were arrested yesterday for fighting in front of the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court.

The police officer who arrested them is also under scrutiny for allegedly assaulting the women during the fight.

The incident was recorded by a bystander, who later shared it on social media. The video begins with two women scuffling at the entrance of the court, in full view of a police prosecutor– identified by sources as Cordell Salandy, police officers in uniform and several other people.

While the other officers were trying to separate the two, the plainclothes officer, dressed in a black suit, dragged one of the two women away and pushed her up against a wall.

“Behave! Behave, girl!” he ordered.

“But officer, she come ‘round me’,” the woman replied.

The police officer called for the others to give him a pair of handcuffs, but as he took her away from the entrance, another woman grabbed him by the shoulder and used him as a brace to kick a bystander.

The policeman then slapped the woman, put handcuffs on her as well, and dragged the two women to the holding cell.

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is investigating whether excessive force was used.

In a release sent to the media, the PCA said it launched an independent investigation under Section 26 of the Police Complaints Authority Act, which allows it to initiate an investigation into a matter without anyone making a formal complaint. The PCA asked for witnesses to come forward.

Newsday tried to reach president of the Police Social and Welfare Association Michael Seales, but calls to his phone went to voicemail.