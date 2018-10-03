Wife in ‘hornerman’ case insists she is not lying to save her husband

NICOLE Richards’ affair ended with Michael Modeste long before he was shot by her husband in her bedroom in Beetham Gardens in 2007.

Richards, who testified at her husband, Garth Richards’ trial today , also denied inviting Modeste to her home, or lying in court to save her husband.

“I am not here to lie to save my husband.”

She is a defence witness and will continue her testimony tomorrow when the trial resumes.

Garth Richards is before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas in the Port of Spain Fourth Criminal court charged with attempting to murder Modeste on October 13, 2007.

Richards admitted to having an affair with Modeste, saying she was just “frenning” with him and other than sex, got very little else.

She got money occasionally and other things, but only when she asked.

“I asked for things and money. I’d get it but not all the time.”

Richards also said Modeste was abusive towards her, and was always threatening. She said the relationship ended about a year and a half to two years before the shooting and denied inviting him to her home that day.

