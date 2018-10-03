Works Ministry promises weekend relief for Williamsville

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinananan

WORKS Minister Rohan Sinanan said a memorandum of understanding between his ministry and the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA) is not working out the way it was intended. He said the ministry was still challenged by WASA’s lack of urgency in restoring roads after repairs and also with the quality of work.

He said the ministry was trying to devise a system that would avoid the kind of expenditure incurred when newly paved roads are dug up to repair water lines, as well as inconvenience to the travelling public.

Sinanan was speaking in the context of Tuesday’s collapsed roadway at Garth Road, Williamsville, caused by a leaking water line, which has also affected the structural integrity of the bridge at the entrance. Over 4,000 residents have been inconvenienced.

Director of Highways Navin Ramsingh confirmed a leaking water line caused the collapse and promised temporary relief by this weekend, with a long-term plan to restore the road.

“This is an emergency now. What I am doing is temporary work to make sure the road is passable. Right now, half of the lane to the bridge is impassable.

"I am putting things in place for WASA to repair the leak and maybe seek to relocate the line while I do some temporary shoring (reinforcement to stabilise the movement of the earth), to restore the road to the condition it was before.

“That would happen today (Wednesday) and I guarantee that by Friday, everything would be back to normal.”

Ramsingh also said the bridge is on the priority list of its Bridge Reconstruction Programme and a design will be done during this fiscal year, with reconstruction set to begin in 2020.

“In the meantime, we will make sure the bridge is safe and lasts until 2020 when we come to reconstruct it.”

Councillor for the area Vashti Sookhoo said she has been advocating for the road to be repaired and the bridge replaced. Two landslips earlier this year intensified the need for urgent repair but Sookhoo said all avenues to have the situation corrected were exhausted without any results. She said over a year ago Sinanan toured the area and promised relief.

Between Monday night and Tuesday morning, the road collapsed, leaving commuters, including some 600 students from three schools in the area, stranded. Frustrated residents, along with some of the students, dressed in their uniforms, immediately staged a fiery protest.

Responding to Sookhoo’s complaint and that of the taxi drivers' association president Warren Babwah about the general state of the roads in Williamsville, Ramsingh agreed this needs attention.

“There have been a number of landslips in the area and I would definitely do something this year to bring relief and ensure I do some work in Garth Road. The minister toured the area and we are concerned about the roads. We will put things in place," Ramsingh said.