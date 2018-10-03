Seven want to be pan boss

Members of Team Re-Build outside Pan Trinbago’s office on Monday.

SEVEN people have filed nomination papers to contest the position of president of Pan Trinbago when elections come up at the end of the month.

They are former Port of Spain mayor Keron Valentine, former THA assemblywoman Beverly Ramsey-Moore, Lawford Duprey, Robert Amar, Keith Byer, Vernon Morancie and current external relations officer (ERO) Darren Sheppard. The post of general secretary will also be hotly contested, with the incumbent Richard Forteau being challenged by former CEO of Postal Services, Robert Hernandez and Denise Hernandez, among others. However, Pan Trinbago president Keith Diaz was upset yesterday, as Forteau and his staff who collected the application forms were not at work to give a full listing of candidates.

Ramsey-Moore too questioned how Forteau could be in charge of collecting nomination papers when he himself is a candidate.

Valentine, of Newtown Playboyz, who is leading the Team New Times (TNT) slate has with him Peter Khanhai (Harmonites) for vice president (VP), Robert Hernandez (Highlanders) for secretary, Marvin Edwards (Sangre Grande Cordettes) for assistant secretary; Dr Finbar Fletcher (Desperadoes), treasurer; Sandra Awai (Shell Invaders), public relations officer; Maureen Clement (Ripe), education officer (EO);Avis Bruce (Uni Stars) ERO; and as trustee, Ross Thomas (LH Pan Groove) and Richard Smith (Old Tech).

Valentine told Newsday, Pan Trinbago really needs “new times” and a move away from business as usual.

Heading Team Re-Build is Ramsey-Moore (Katzenjammers), whose slate comprises Carlon Harewood (Potential Symphony),VP; Denise Hernandez (Massy All Stars) secretary; Lauren Pierre (Platinum Steel Orchestra), assistant secretary; Gerard Mendez (City Sun Valley), treasurer; Salisha James (Uptown Fascinators, PRO; Dane Gulston (City Sun Valley), ERO; Marcus Ash (Nutrien Silver Stars), EO; and trustees Darwren Goodridge (TT Prison Service Steel Orchestra) and Keith Simpson (St James Tripolians).

Ramsey-Moore said: “Our team is a mix of youth, women and experience.”

Another slate headed by a former Pan Trinbago VP Keith Byer (Diatonic) includes Aquil Arrindel (San City) for VP; Fuad Abu Bakr (Western Philharmonic), PRO; Travis Mulrain (Tokyo), assistant secretary; Terry-Ann Walters, treasurer; and Khion Delas, EO.

Independent candidate Amar (Hummingbird Pan Groove) said: “Slates are wrong for an entity like Pan Trinbago. It is a disaster, because Pan Trinbago is just going to remain the same way. I feel members must elect persons best suited for each position for better harmony in the organisation.”

Duprey (Harvard Harps), who is also an independent candidate, said: “I have been involved in steelband for a very long time, and the time has come to refurbish the image of Pan Trinbago. I also think there should be more transparency and accountability that has been lacking in the organisation and if I can help I will.” Michael Din Chong is also among the independent candidates who will be contesting the EO position. Meanwhile when asked about pan players’ remittances for this year’s Panorama, Diaz said the NCC is working on it and as well, he is working hard on getting it done before he leaves office at the end of this month.