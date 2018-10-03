Santa Rosa, Parkites maintain top spots in Super League

A HAT-TRICK from Devon Modeste, an own goal and items from four other players saw joint leaders Queen's Park sink Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 8-0 on Sunday to keep their fight for the TT Super League title alive.

The result proved even more crucial as leaders FC Santa Rosa kept their momentum going with a 2-1 away victory over reigning champions, Guaya, on Saturday.

With their result, Queen's Park narrowed the goal difference between themselves and FC Santa Rosa to nine goals, something which might prove a major factor as the league fixtures wind down. FC Santa Rosa currently lead with 37 points and a goal difference of plus-29, while Queen's Park are also on 37 points and a goal difference of plus-20.

Queen's Park began the onslaught when Modeste scored his first goal in the eighth minute.

Modeste went on to complete his hat-trick in the first half, which Queen's Park ended with unassailable 7-0 lead. Petit Valley/Diego Martin turned the ball into their own net in the 10th minute, before Jared Bennett (27th), Sean De Silva (38th) and Keston George (43rd) added to the tally.

Kern Gardiner closed the scoring with the final goal for the 'Parkites' in the 80th minute. A day prior, FC Santa Rosa came from a goal down to defeat Guaya 2-1 away from home.

In other results, Cunupia FC slipped to a 2-1 loss to Tobago's Bethel United, while Prisons took the opportunity to leap into third with a 3-1 away win over RSSR FC.

In St James, San Fernando Giants nearly completed an incredible come back after trailing 4-0 to Police FC but ultimately lost 4-3.

Stevon Stoute scored a brace in Matura Reunited's 4-2 win over Metal X Erin FC, while Club Sando recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over UTT at the Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular Road.

There will be one fixture tomorrow, a rescheduled match between Bethel United and Petit Valley/Diego Martin United at Mt Pleasant Recreation Ground from 5 pm, followed by a full round of matches this weekend.

Results –

Saturday: CLUB SANDO (3) - Duran Felician 14th; Jamal Burke 27th; Kairon Joseph 35th vs UTT (0); GUAYA UNITED (1) - Joseph Brown 25th vs FC SANTA ROSA (2) - Kishun Seecharan 28th, Kevon Cornwall 88th.

Sunday:

MATURA REUNITED (4) - Stevon Stoute 24th, 53rd; Brendon Figuera 57th; Joel Hoyte 62nd vs METAL X ERIN FC (2) - Dez Jones 25th, 75th; BETHEL UNITED FC (2) - own goal 13th; Nkosei Chance 78th vs CUNUPIA FC (1) - Hakeem Legall 24th; POLICE FC (4) - Joshua Leach 7th, 43rd; Akiel Phillip 20th, Collin Williams 57th vs SAN FERNANDO GIANTS (3) - Karim Gibson 72nd, 88th; Darron Alexis 85th; QUEEN’S PARK (8) - Devon Modeste 8th, 39th, 45th; own goal 10th; Jared Bennett 27th; Sean De Silva 38th; Keston George 43rd; Kern Gardiner 80th vs PETIT VALLEY/DIEGO MARTIN UNITED (0); RSSR FC (1) - Hakim Gulston 8th vs PRISON SERVICE FC (3) - Kylon Gay 24th; Shane Hospedales 64th; Aaron Peters 85th.

STANDINGS

P*W*D*L*F*A*Pts

FC Santa Rosa*16*12*1*3*43*14*37

Queen’s Park*16*11*4*1*45*20*37

Prison Service*16*8*6*2*24*15*30

Matura ReUnited*16*8*4*4*37*36*28

Cunupia FC*16*7*6*3*30*15*27

Guaya United*16*8*5*3*29*17*26

Police FC*16*6*5*6*23*23*23

RSSR FC*16*4*6*6*20*24*18

Club Sando*16*4*3*9*15*23*15

UTT*16*5*2*9*22*28*14

San F’do Giants*16*2*7*7*18*31*13

Bethel United*15*2*5*8*18*34*11

Metal X Erin FC*16*2*4*10*17*34*7

P Valley/ D Martin*15*1*4*10*11*38*7

Fixtures

Thursday

Rescheduled from Match Day 12

Bethel United vs Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, Mt Pleasant Rec Ground, 5 pm

Match Day 17

Saturday

FC Santa Rosa vs RSSR FC, Arima Velodrome, 7.30 pm

UTT vs Matura Reunited, UTT Ground, O’Meara, 7 pm

San F’do Giants vs Guaya United, St Margaret’s Recreation Ground, 4 pm

Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd vs Club Sando, St Anthony’s College Ground, 4 pm

Sunday

Cunupia FC vs Police FC, Larry Gomes Stadium, 4 pm

Prison Service FC vs Queen’s Park, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm

Bethel United vs Metal X Erin FC, Montgomery Recreation Ground, 5 pm