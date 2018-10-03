Rambaran brothers star at St Augustine golf tourney

PROMISING YOUNG golfers Adam and Reyaz Rambaran emerged winners of the eighth annual Rotary Club of St Augustine Golf for Life Tournament held on Saturday at the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club in Trincity.

The Tobago-based brothers representing Caribbean Eye Institute, won with an excellent tally of 46 Stableford points, the same as the team of Rabindra Narine and Rodney Phillip (Medical Associates) who were edged into second place on a count back.

In third position was the team of Kissoon Ganness and Maniram Seepersad (Honeywell) who scored 45 points.

The remaining prize winners were Robin Lewis and Richard Camacho (First Citizens) in fourth with 42 points, Haroon Ramkissoon and Charles Sookhan (Balroops Group) in fifth also with 42 points and Richard Lara and Jean Marc Chevrotiere (Cloud Media Concepts Ltd) in sixth with 41 points.

The champions received trophies and airline tickets to any destination courtesy United Airlines but unfortunately no golfer was able to win either the hole in one prize on the 11th of a BMW 1 Series sponsored by 21st Century Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers Ltd or the US$50,000 prize for a hole in one on the 17th courtesy the Rotary Club of St Augustine.

The tournament was held to raise funds to support the work of Heartbeat International of Trinidad and Tobago in their efforts to supply pacemakers and defibrillators to needy patients throughout Trinidad and Tobago as well as other noteworthy charitable causes.

At the prize-giving ceremony, Krishna Boodhai, chairman of the organising committee, thanked the committee for their efforts in making the event another huge success and, in her address, Maria Mohammed-Maharaj, President of the Rotary Club of St Augustine, thanked all the sponsors, participants and volunteers and sought their support for the next tournament carded for early September 2019.