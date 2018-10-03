Prison chief: Officer’s murder was a ‘hit’

File Photo by Shane Superville

ACTING Prisons Commissioner Dane Clarke said today that Superintendent Wayne Jackson’s murder on Tuesday was a 'hit' which he feels was ordered from within the prison walls.

Clarke said that it cannot be 'business as usual' within the prison service following the murder of Jackson was a Superintendent in charge of the Maximum Security Prison in Golden Grove, Arouca.

“ He would have experienced threats but did not report it directly to me. I believe his murder was a direct hit ordered by a prisoner,” the prisons head as he confirmed that security has been beefed-up at all prisons.

According to Clarke, hours before Jackson was gunned down outside his Malabar home he spoke briefly with Clarke on Tuesday afternoon and the prisons chief gave him certain instructions with respect to operations at Maximum Security Prison.

“It is another tragedy we are faced with, I want to send condolences to his family on behalf of the entire prison service including his friends and colleagues, and staff who worked with him. They would be offered counselling.”

Jackson who was in charge of the Maximum Security Prison for the past five months, worked in the prison service for the past 30 years.