PCA probing alleged assault by police prosecutor

Police Complaints Authority director David West.

The Police Complaints Authority is probing an incident captured on video in which two women were allegedly assaulted by a male police prosecutor outside the Port of Spain magistrates' court on Tuesday.

In a release issued today the PCA said it was aware of video footage circulating on social media depicting the incident, and added: “Pursuant to Section 26 of the Police Complaints Authority Act, Chapter 15:05, the PCA has on its own initiative commenced an independent investigation into the incident.”

The PCA is asking for any witnesses or other people with information on the incident to contact the PCA at 800-2PCA/800-2722; 627-4383 / 627-4386; info@pca.org.tt or www.facebook.com/Police ComplaintsAuthority.