'Mother of all marches' begins in South

Union leaders march along the fence at Petrotin refinery. At center, President General of the OWTU Ancel Roget supported by MSJ political leader Dabvid Abdulah, ATGWU President Nirvan Maharaj, Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh, Point-a-Pierre MP Dr David Lee, COP political leader Carolyn Seepersad Bachan, PAS President Watson Duke and members of the OWTU during the OWTU and Petrotrin workers march which started at the Point-a-Pierre roundabout. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

The historic three-day “mother of all marches” got underway today under a broiling mid-morning sun as hundreds of Petrotrin workers began the long trek which will take them from the Pointe-a-Pierre roundabout to the Brian Lara Promenade on Friday.

The march also attracted several Opposition politicians including UNC MPs’ David Lee and Rudranath Indarsingh as well as COP leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan.

The march brought together labour leaders from other trade union federations, most notably NATUC and PSA president Watson Duke who said although the labour movement may appear “fractured” in the public’s eyes, they were always “united” whenever the movement was threatened by outside forces.