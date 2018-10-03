Moses pitches 2030 at UN

Trinidad and Tobago’s Foreign Minister Denis Moses addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday at UN headquarters in New York.

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses told the United Nations (UN) Saturday that government’s Vision 2030 policy articulates a clear pathway for TT’s development. He also said Vision 2030 represents a “multidimensional and inclusive development policy” which places TT’s citizens at the centre of this country’s pursuit of the UN’s sustainable development goals.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert tabled the Vision 2030 document in the House of Representatives Monday along with other documents before presenting the 2018/2019 budget.

In his address to the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Moses said, “By raising the standard of living, improving the educational and healthcare systems, and providing equal access to opportunities, TT’s Vision 2030 is actively pursuing the development of a resilient, equitable and healthy society that places all people at the nucleus of our sustainable development efforts.”

He said, “If we are to truly ensure no one is left behind, it is imperative that we advance our efforts to ensure equitable access to opportunity and mobility for the most vulnerable.” Moses added, “Those who have long been left behind must now be positioned to participate in society as equals.”

Observing that the scope of the UN’s 2030 agenda speaks to the wide range of issues that challenge global sustainable development, Moses said TT recognises the Samoa Pathway as essential to the sustainable development of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) such as TT.

Accordingly, Moses said TT welcomes the San Pedro Declaration adopted at the Caribbean Regional Preparatory Meeting of SIDS in Belize. He said it will participate in the High Level Review Summit of the Samoa Pathway next year.

Moses also said TT welcomes the adoption of the political declaration of the Third High-level Meeting on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) . Referring to Government’s National Strategic Plan for the Prevention and Control of NCDs 2017-2021, he said, “We remain fully committed to addressing NCDs and to ensuring that it remains on the international agenda.”

TT’s commitment to the Paris Agreement, he said, reflects the country’s overall responsibility to support international efforts to tackle shared environmental challenges, which include climate change, ozone depletion, land degradation, loss of biodiversity, illegal trade of wildlife and the movement of hazardous waste. Expressing this country’s suport for reform of the UN Security Council. Moses saidthrough the the work of former president Arthur NR Robinson, TT “has long recognised that international peace and security must be supported by a robust international legal system.”

This, he said, underscored the establishment of the International Criminal Court (ICC) two decades ago. He added, “We stand resolute in our commitment to support the mandate of the ICC and promote the universality of the Rome Statute.”