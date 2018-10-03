Missing girl returns home again

Ashwanie Jagan

FOURTEEN-YEAR-OLD Ashwanie Jagan, who went missing on Friday, returned to her home in Penal late yesterday.

Police said at about 8 pm yesterday, relatives brought the girl to the police station, saying she had been staying at the home of an aunt.

On Friday night, for the second time for the year, relatives had reported her missing.

At around 8 am that morning her father dropped her off at the Penal Secondary School and after that relatives did not see or hear from her. She lives at Suchit Trace, Penal.

On January 16, Jagan went missing and her worried father, Wendell Jagan, made a report to Penal police after she failed to return from school. She was found a few days later.