Minister: Store water for 4-day shutdown

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte. FILE PHOTO

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte yesterday told WASA customers in South and Central to increase their water storage capacity in preparation for next week’s four-day shutdown of the Desalination plant.

He said WASA has put contingency plans in place but also said customers have a responsibility to prepare for the temporary inconvenience.

“This is an annual schedule maintenance," he said, "...necessary to facilitate the efficient operations at the plant. WASA, recognising the inconvenience that this will cause, has put contingency plans in place to ensure that water is supplied via truck-borne, contractual services to individuals who will be affected."

He said provisions have also been put in place to ensure that schools, hospitals and high-risk operations are not affected.

The desalination plant produces about 40 million gallons of water per day, approximately 20 percent of the water produced by WASA.Water produced by Desalcott is used to supply Point Lisas Industrial Estate, as well as augment the supply to areas in central and south Trinidad.