Man shot after band practice in Penal

The Penal bar where Photo by Ansel Jebodh.

BASSIST Shivan Ramdhanie was shot dead while liming with friends at a bar in Penal on Tuesday night. Ramdhanie, a member of the BON CANE band died after being shot multiple times. According to a police report, at about 11.30 pm gunmen entered Trooper's Bar along Mohess Road, Penal.

At the time Ramdhanie was seated at a table with friends when a gunman ran up to the limers and opened fire. Ramdhanie, who remained seated, was shot multiple times in his back. Another man was also shot and he was taken the San Fernando General Hospital where he remains warded in a serious condition.

The shooting was captured on CCTV cameras and chilling video images of Ramdhanie's murder have since be posted to social media. Ramdhanie and members of his band were expected to tour Guyana and Suriname this month. Homicide Investigations Bureau (Region III) detectives are investigating.