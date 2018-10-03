Man robbed near KFC, suspects held by cops

Swift response by police on patrol yesterday led to the reocovery of stolen cash and a jacket which had been stolen from a man at Southern Main Road, Curepe.

According to reports around 1.30 am the victim Shakeel Alleyne was walking close to the Valsayn branch of KFC when he was confronted by two men in a white B15 car.

One of the bandits pointed a gun at Alleyne and ordered him to hand over a jacket valued $300 and $1,100 in cash. Alleyne managed to hide his cell phone inside his pants and ran away after being robbed.

He used his cellphone to alert police and officers who were on patrol close to the robbery responded in quick time and detained the two suspects ages 23 and 24, from Arima.