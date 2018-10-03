Le Hunte and Griffith handled incident well

THE EDITOR: Contrary to what others might think, I agree wholeheartedly with the actions of Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith with respect to the incident on the roadway outside the Hyatt Hotel recently.

Had Le Hunte complained to some other senior police officer, I am sure that what came out would not have reached the commissioner, especially the part about the sergeant giving a wrong regimental number to Le Hunte.

With Griffith’s involvement, he was able to see the situation first-hand and have yet another close-up view of the mess that is the Police Service. That sergeant should have been suspended immediately for flouting the commissioner’s recent orders that identification information should be presented to members of the public once requested.

Former commissioner Stephen Williams’ legacy is that he has passed on a rotten service for Griffith to clean up and, being a former Sandhurst-trained soldier, we know that Griffith will be strong on discipline and will employ the no-nonsense army-type approach to the service, which is what it has needed for some time.

During the same week as the incident, reports emerged about the way the police treated a councillor in a central district; of their manhandling of a visibly pregnant woman in Tobago; and another incident in Trinidad. Four damning reports in as many days.

If one were to read the Police Service Act, one would understand clearly that all discipline has broken down. Just take a look at the deportment and dress of many of the officers, both senior and junior, to give an example.

It is not unusual to see female officers with long fingernails and with various colour patterns on them and also with a lot of hair bunched at the backs of their heads (like the senior officer who appears on television). Also, males with beards and large rings on their fingers contrary to the act (like the senior officer on television some months ago).

Caps seem almost never worn by the men and women in the service, both senior and junior; and marked police vehicles are driven regularly by officers in plainclothes which was a no-no in disciplined times.

Also, some of the biggest offenders of the road safety and parking regulations are those who drive police vehicles, yet regular citizens are given tickets for infractions which the police themselves appear free to commit.

Reading through the act, I can find several things that appear to have gone amiss and it would be remiss of Griffith if he does not attempt to correct them immediately, since he will get no place if his force is not a disciplined one.

CLYDE ALPHONSO via e-mail