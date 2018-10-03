Killed for wild meat?

While police are working on several theories surrounding the murder of 50-year-old prison superintendent Wayne Jackson, one is that he blocked the delivery of wild meat to prisoners at the Maximum Security Prison.

Prison Officers’ Association (POA) president, Cerron Richards, could not confirm or deny whether this was the main motive behind Jackson’s murder, but said the theory is one of the more prevalent ones being heard at the ground level.

“People are getting killed for any little thing,” lamented Richards.

“The same could be said for both inside and outside the prison. This is the country that we are living in.”